Is revealed to the actors the highest paid on the Marvel comics

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and what it means to the Marvel comics, he spends a lot of money to keep him in the MCU. Interestingly enough, it is difficult to define and Samuel L. Jackson win for the film, as Nick Fury is a character that is vital in a number of films, and the almost non-existent in others. What we do know is that Samuel L. Jackson has earned something in the region of US$ 4-6 billion for a living, Nick Fury in The Avengers, which is pretty damn impressive for someone who plays a supporting role.

In spite of being one of the main members of the Avengers team, the Hulk (Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles appeared in the MCU in 2012 for the first movie, the supergroup of heroes, as Bruce Banner was played by Edward Norton, before. That fact hasn’t stopped ruffalo’s hairstyles faturasse for a good deal on the Marvel comic, as an actor he has received something on the order of US$ 2-3 million in his first feature film, getting it soon after an amount greater than$ 5 million on the Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and what it means to you in your entry into the MCU in 2016, it took a lot of the Marvel universe. To play Doctor Strange in the film of the ground, Cumberbatch has received nearly$ 3 million. By 2019, the stakes of the actors in the franchise, earned$ 4.2 million.

Even so, it’s likely that Cumberbatch should be able to get even more money. According to The Mirror, the actor is currently negotiating with Marvel a sum of US$ 7.5 million to star in Doctor Strange 2.

As well as all the other actors that started out in Phase 1 of the MCU, Chris Hemsworth started out getting a little while and has had his salary increased to the extent that the Marvel franchise has been growing. One of the most well-paid nowadays, and Chris Hemsworth has received something on the order of US$ 15-20 million for ” Thor: Ragnarok, having something similar for Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate.

See also: