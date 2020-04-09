Is revealed to the actors the highest paid on the Marvel comics

The MCU is one of the franchise’s most successful film. With the numbers of the absurd, the Marvel universe has been gaining more and more money the box office over the course of his 22 films, and that means that the stars and planets, and the stars of the franchise, they receive a salary that is well above the average when compared to the USING of the other franchises in the world.
Listed below are the 10 actors are the highest paid in the Marvel universe.
To be an actor, the relatively unknown Chadwick Boseman did not go into the MCU, by gaining just as much as the others, but even so, the amount of money the actor received for the Black Panther, one of the greatest successes of Marvel comics – it was awesome. Boseman has received something on the order of$ 2 billion for the Black Panther, which is a value that is quite interesting, considering that this is the first movie in the solo of the actor in the series. The winner of an academy award nomination for a Room with Jack, Brie Larson, has arrived in the Marvel Universe with a history. The actress has received nearly$ 5 million in order to interpret the role of a Captain Marvel film, that film grossed more than$ 1 billion, and it is one of the most successful of 2019 at the latest.
Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and what it means to the Marvel comics, he spends a lot of money to keep him in the MCU. Interestingly enough, it is difficult to define and Samuel L. Jackson win for the film, as Nick Fury is a character that is vital in a number of films, and the almost non-existent in others. What we do know is that Samuel L. Jackson has earned something in the region of US$ 4-6 billion for a living, Nick Fury in The Avengers, which is pretty damn impressive for someone who plays a supporting role. In spite of being one of the main members of the Avengers team, the Hulk (Mark ruffalo's hairstyles appeared in the MCU in 2012 for the first movie, the supergroup of heroes, as Bruce Banner was played by Edward Norton, before. That fact hasn't stopped ruffalo's hairstyles faturasse for a good deal on the Marvel comic, as an actor he has received something on the order of US$ 2-3 million in his first feature film, getting it soon after an amount greater than$ 5 million on the Avengers: Age of Ultron. Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and what it means to you in your entry into the MCU in 2016, it took a lot of the Marvel universe. To play Doctor Strange in the film of the ground, Cumberbatch has received nearly$ 3 million. By 2019, the stakes of the actors in the franchise, earned$ 4.2 million. Even so, it's likely that Cumberbatch should be able to get even more money. According to The Mirror, the actor is currently negotiating with Marvel a sum of US$ 7.5 million to star in Doctor Strange 2. As well as all the other actors that started out in Phase 1 of the MCU, Chris Hemsworth started out getting a little while and has had his salary increased to the extent that the Marvel franchise has been growing. One of the most well-paid nowadays, and Chris Hemsworth has received something on the order of US$ 15-20 million for " Thor: Ragnarok, having something similar for Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate.
One of the biggest stars of the Marvel’s, Chris Evans had a career very similar to Chris Hemsworth in the MCU. Getting a bit on his first film, ” solo, he is today one of the most well-paid of the franchise, received somewhere around US$ 15 to 20 in the last two films of the Avengers, who ended his career in the MCU. Scarlett Johansson was already a star before you join the MCU, and the led of the Marvel universe a to pay a salary that is quite high for the actress has, since the beginning of their involvement in the franchise. By 2020, the actress will be starring in the first film, ” land of the Black Widow, that one should surrender to it in an amount of US$ 20 million. Recognized as a major risk for Marvel, when he was hired in 2008, Robert Downey, Jr. if you become the highest paid actor in the franchise is currently in. Once you get over your personal issues, the actor has starred as the “Iron Man” to a whole new level of stardom as they did with Marvel and the to pay something in the region of US$ 75 million for the Avengers: Infinite War, and that number should have been higher on the last night of the film the Avengers: Ultimatum.
