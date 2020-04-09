It’s out today! Francinne is a live, singing the songs of Britney Spears

The singer Francinne it was announced on their social networks, in a presentation to the live music of the pop princess Britney Spears.

“The idea came about as a way to support music in the hearts of those who are at home during this difficult period, and at the same time pay homage to one of my big influences, artistic works, and Britney Spears. The repertoire will be selected by the fan club, and will have singles, rare and some surprises”, exlicou it.

The Live is titled as “theOops… She Did It Again” it is scheduled for the Thursday (9th) at 20 hours, the official channel of the Francinne on YouTube.