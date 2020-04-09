James Blake has a cover and a new song live

On Monday (06) a singer of James Blake, he did a live, on Instagram, and has presented a number of songs, including a brand new. For the English, released the video on the Youtube channel, but you can watch at the bottom of the page.

During the broadcast, Blake sang, “Say What You Will”, the song was new, and it is also a collaboration with Beyonce called “Forward”. In addition to the other songs already well-known, the singer performed a cover of Ray Charles, Joy Division, and Roberta Flack.

This is not the first one to live what James has done in the last few days. On the 23rd of march, he unveiled a cover of the Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, and Radiohead, as you can watch here.

The latest album from James Blake, was released in January of 2019 at the latest, so-called the “Assume a Form”.

