James Gunn reveals a curious fact about the famous scene with Chris Pratt at ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn it should be famous that it is more fun for the quarantine, which was imposed by the u.s. government to contain the spread of the new coranavírus. The film-maker also working on the script for the new Guardians of the Galaxyhas edited in the home of his new movie, The super hero Squad show “Truth”, and, of course, been a lot of discussion with the fans.

It was a kind of a watch, the party of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has revealed some of the secrets of behind-the-scenes film of the year 2014, including one on a shot of Chris Pratt, in particular, that when the Lord of the Stars, the leaves fall to the ground, the ball would show it to a collector. For the moment, he is loved by the fans, as Quill has one of the most powerful in the Marvel Universe, but maintains her behavior is awkward and clumsy to use it.

“In the commentary of the director [no DVD e Blu-Ray]I’m saying that [Chris Pratt] dropped the ball, by accident, because I thought that it could be. In just the past year, he has told me that she did it on purpose. I think it about 90%”, the fire chief, who was promptly responded to by a colleague on twitter.

“One-hundred-percent intentional. Better to ask for forgiveness from d to the permit. I learned how to do this in Parks and Recreation. I’ve broken everything on that set is” fired ” Pratt. While in the past few days have given you some clues about the third installment of the heroes of intergaláticos. The director has said that the prequel trilogy is about people who have suffered from trauma in early childhood, except for a single character. “And the school that, more than anything else, it’s about a group of people who have had the experience of going through a trauma in early childhood, with the exception of Drax, which is the only one who has a relationship is quite positive, deep-rooted inside of you.”

In addition to the expected story, centered in the Rocket in ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, the fans are eager to see how the new Gamora (Zoe Saldana) will fit into the narrative, but it is only when all of the characters appearing in Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder.

Comments