James Gunn shows that in the animation he helped create the character of The Squad-Suicide

Birds of Prey: harley quinn and the Emancipation Fantabulosa it came to streaming, in advance, for the account of the new coronavirus, but the public will see once again the face of the title character in the soon. It will be The Squadron’s Bombersa sort of reboot/ sequel to the first a long one, but this time it was directed by James Gunn. The director, who also leads the ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel has revealed that the animated series of Batman, and has helped to compose, the adventure of the character.

In the quarantine, he went to Twitter to talk about how the ex-girlfriend of the Joker’s (Jared Leto) is the one depicted in the film, when asked by a fan. He said: “It’s blowing up in the style of Paul Dini. Now that I thought about it, there should be more, or less, about 70% of the easter eggs,” joked he’s checking Paul Dini, one of the creators of Batman: The Animated Series.

In addition to Gunn, who suggested that the power of the character, Margot Robbie, that interpretation was also talked about in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes. “I can tell you that it will be awesome. And, again, it’s just interesting to see what a filmmaker of a different make from the comic books and these characters. I am fascinated by what James Gunn thinks it’s interesting it is in comparison to the Old [Yan] [diretora de Aves de Rapina] finds it interesting that, in comparison to that of David Ayer[thedirectorofthe[diretordoThe Squadron’s Suicide]thought it would be interesting on it. [James é] a lover of comic books, so it will be embedded in the material of the source, it is always important to me,” he described it.

“You have to see the other side of the Harley [no Esquadrão Suicida], ” said the pair met most recently in the ComicBook.com. “It’s interesting. You will continue to get to know her at different times in her life, as if it had been a few years now. It is clear that the films are not directly connected, but, as an actor, I can’t map it in the sense of chronological time. So, it’s fun to see how it was a few years ago, when he had been with the company? As it is right now, and when they finished? And how it will be in a few years ‘ time?’ I love to see her in different stages of their lives.”

