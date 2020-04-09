Junior Groovador stars in the campaign for the release of the long-Jumanji: the Next Step; check it out!

For the launch of the “Jumanji: The Next Phase” in the digital platformsthe Sony Pictures Home Entertainment he prepared a marketing campaign that is based on actions, and online influencers, digital, filters, thematic social networks, in addition to an exclusive in-game content and the production Junior Groovadorthe ambassador of Jumanji in Brazil.

Groovador has recorded numerous tables of fun that they will be on social media in the next couple of days. In addition to this, the Junior sent a gift of Jumanji at the Lucas Inutilismo, an influencer who has a carbon footprint grow, and mood, in addition to his passion for music. This was sent to you in the same mystery box, which was sent earlier this year by Jack Black.

The video of the game can be seen on his profile on Instagram. The empowering of the digital, which is also involved in the campaign for the launch of the The Citywho have already made up stories, themed with the season, and you should make a blog under your profile in the next couple of days. In filters of thematic to social networks are also planned for the next couple of weeks and complete the whole of the campaign.

The history of the Junior Groovador began after the artist posts a video on YouTube playing the songSmell Like the Spirit“ Nirvana on the bass, and the rhythm of the dance. In the video, he called the attention of the actor, Jack Black, and gave up in a partnership with Rock in Rio, held last week, the bass player, the brazilian has played with the american actor and singer, and the band Tenacious D.

“Jumanji: The Next Phase” it is available to rent from the beginning of the month of April and it will be released on Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD from May 06,. The film, which is aimed at the general public, blending scenes from the adventure with a sense of humour, and had a turnover of approximately $800 million in the box office global.

The film starts off with Spencer, Fridge, Martha, and Bethany, three years after the first adventure, in the Jumanji‘s a video game. When Spencer disappears into the game in advance of a meeting planned for the group of college friends, along with his grandfather, and a friend of his grandfather, who was once again inhabiting the avatar of Dr. Bravestone, a Mouse, a Professor at Sheldon’s Oberon and Ruby, the Roundhouse, to raise it up. When they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The cast of characters are also Awkwafina, and Rory McCann. With a lot more action and surprises at every turn, the players will have to contend with the unknown parts of the arid deserts, from snow-capped mountains in order to escape.

Under the direction of Jake Kasdan, who also signs the screenplay alongside Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, the film brings the cast of characters as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, Awkwafina, Nick, John, Alex, Wolff, Morgan, Turner, Madison and Iseman, it is Darius Blain, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.