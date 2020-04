It was Katy Perry, who announced on Instagram in the early hours of this Saturday, the 4th of April, and the baby that you are expecting a baby girl. The singer, who is pregnant for the first time, revealed the news with a photo of her boyfriend and the father of your baby, Orlando Bloom, a face full of icing pink.

“It’s a girl,” wrote Perry. The singer has also marked the location of the photo, such as: “girls run the world”.