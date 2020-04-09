Katy Perry has revealed the sex of the baby after announcing the pregnancy in a music video | Song

“It’s a girl,” wrote the singer in the caption of a photo that shows her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, with a face full of foam rose. The couple is expecting first child.

In the space to the location in the post, Katty, included the caption, “Girls run the world (girls run the world”.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for about three years now. The singer was previously married to Russell Brand, from whom she separated in 2011 after just 14 months of marriage.

Most recently, Katy Perry has claimed that her new album should be out in the next few months. The last album of the singer “the Witness”, was released in the fall of 2017.