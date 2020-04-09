Kendall Jenner is abusing his dog and is questioned by his fans

The model and socialite Kendall Jenner is being questioned in the social networks by his fans because was recently caught walking their dog in Los Angeles with a collar style Prong with which the pet suffers from abuse.

Kendall Jenner is abusing his dog

The collar is characterized by a thick pieces of metal in shapes of teeth which are often embedded in the neck of the dog to be tenzado by the chain with which he holds it. This generated controversy, as the use of this collar is considered as animal abuse, since it is usually only used by those who perform workouts with aggressive dogs.

Fans attack model and socialite

The fans and users of the networks pointed out harshly to Kendall considering that makes an unwitting use of this particular accessory only to go for a walk with his pet and friends.

“That collar should not be used to take to walk a dog”, “I don’t think it’s fair to do that”, “it seems to Me very bad”, were some of the reactions of the users of the 2.0 world, those who accuse and point out to the young man who belongs to the clan Kardashian-Jenner, about this action that has not yet given their statements.

KENDALL Jenner has been slammed by animal lovers for using a “cruel” dog collar that risks “pain and suffering”. animal charities have urged dog owners not to use them, claiming they risk injury, pain and suffering” to pets. pic.twitter.com/9stSH7TKTD — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 22, 2020

