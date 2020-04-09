Kendall Jenner surprises in a video with his talents as a cheerleader

The young entrepreneur Kendall Jenner, considered the model best paid in the industry, it is surprising to now on your social networks when you publish a video in which is exhibited as a cheerleader, and don’t do anything wrong.

In an interview that he makes the not less famous Ellen DeGeneres, this makes him recall his time as a cheerleader and proposes that you re-look as such; the proposal likes and accepts.

throwback A publication shared Kendall (@kendalljenner) the 19 May, 2019 at 9:20 pm PDT





Kendall Jenner have a excellent physical condition and was able to demonstrate that it is an excellent cheerleader, and to illustrate the point, DeGeneres surprised her by displaying some of the images that correspond to the time of cheerleader Kendall.









In the demonstration that Kendall makes her cheerleader accompanied by three men, who rise in the air, and Kendalla was more excited than nervous.

Kendall, despite his youth, is a billionaire thanks to the emporio of beauty that he has founded and with which it has achieved sales in all parts of the world.

Kendall Jenner, a native of Los Angeles, California, united States, she became famous in 2007 for appearing in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And it was also very view and successful in their spin-offs: Khloe and Kourtney Take Miami, Kim and Kourtney Take New York and Khloe & Lamar.