Kendall Jenner wore an outfit that she used Kim Kardashian and this was the reaction of your fans

The model and socialite Kendall Jenner is in the eyes of all his fans and that of her sister Kim Kardashian to pose for the new campaign of Versace that she wore a costume that his sister wore to the Gala amFAR.

Kendall Jenner wore a suit that used by Kim Kardashian

Photoshop

This is an updated version and the avant-garde of the brand Versace classic black dress with a wide neckline that has glasses circular. The difference is that it is version 2020 comes in a size too tight and short. While Kim wore the long version with opening in the legs.

Designer Donatella Versace revived this costume in a version more youth to demonstrate the versatility of his creations and to dress the two women are a fashion icon.

Reaction of the fans

Fans from both figures have reacted to this striking image in which the sisters coincide with a look at the attitude of certain differences especially in the curves as pronounced Kim and and the look more “natural” of Kendall.

However, for fashion lovers and the haters of the socialites this suit has been one of the most emblematic to both, as trend, do not go out of fashion and is a further demonstration of the history of this iconic firm with which in addition to Kendall returned to the catwalks.

