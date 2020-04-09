Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are caught buying chicken KFC. The multi-million dollar star of the american television and her husband went to buy chicken Kentucky in France.

That is perhaps the woman most well-known on the planet, Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, were caught lining up to buy fried chicken at a KFC restaurant in France to satiate your craving, which caused tremendous stir among his followers.

And is that during his visit to France, the billionaire marriage he set aside the expensive, exclusive and luxurious restaurants and instead chose to make a stop at a local chain KFC to buy fast food as any person.

This came to be known by means of a video shared on Instagram, which sees the couple first doing your order on a touch screen to compare a bucket of chicken, then go to stand in line politely.

Moments after, the own Kim Kardashian shared a picture on their social networks where it shows how her husband eats bites of his crunchy food.

Fans of both celebrities went crazy on the Internet, because it is not common for stars of this magnitude, presumed to be visits to fast-food restaurants, taking into account the amount of money that get mixed up and the luxuries that can be accessed.