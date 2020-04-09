Kim Kardashian and notice that one hallucinates all

Kim Kardashian it is not living its best moment of the day. The The 39-year-oldthe american socialite is the best way to physically and launching new products, but it wouldn’t be falling out just as well with the fans. First of all, it was lost to her younger sister Kylie Jennerof 22-year-olds, the number of people in the Instagramand now, he had this quarrel with Kourtney Kardashianthat is also drawing a lot of criticism.

Kim Kardashian has been losing popularity

For many, Kim Kardashian is on the move. And it could well be that such a change is not made so much to his fans. Many people believe that it is a feeling that, at that time, those who are saved by the family, are the smallest of the clan, Kylie, and Kendall Jennerbecause the fans would not have been much more interested in the Images. So, this is a fight with Kourtney, you could have checked the same it is this lack of attention to what they might be feeling.

Fans of the the reality tv show it has been following for the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians ‘ do you have more than one or two seasons, but many do not understand how the two sisters over the age of 40 years, mother of a family, and if you take cover while being shot. Don’t do anything for the audience, you are talking to a lot of fans, to all appearances, much lower than Kim and Kourtney, the eldest of the sisters.

Kardashian donates huge to the fight against the coronavirus

Thus, it appears that Kim Kardashian is looking for a way to get back to the top, little by little, although at the moment she is not having success. Now, you have a new piece of information about Kim, it seems to be worth a lot of points for this. The pandemic of the new coronavirus that is affecting much of the United States, which is already the country with the highest number of cases (more than 300 thousand people are infected, and not just in the past 24 hours, the country has lost nearly two thousand lives, so that Covid-19.

In the next few weeks promise to be very tricky for the american republic and all help is appreciated during these times. So, Kim Kardashian has announced that she will donate one million dollars to help in the fight against the coronavirusesmoney that will go to help hospitals in the u.s., in an unequal struggle against the enemy in the invisible, it comes to terrorizing the whole world. Of course, it doesn’t do that just for popularity, not least because Kim has always been involved in good causes. At this time, the fans are praising her for this generous donation and will certainly help you out.