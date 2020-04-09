Kim Kardashian boasts her dream fulfilled to side of Cher

LOS ANGELES, California.- Kim Kardashian has fulfilled one of his dreams in life and that was to work with, nothing more and nothing less, than Cher.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians had the privilege of participating in a photo session very special in which it could team up with Cher for the new number 16 of CR Fashion Book from Carine Roitfeld.

“All of a cover with @Cher! As you know Cher is my icon of life-style, so filming this was a dream come true!” Kim revealed on Instagram. “(My another icon of style @naomi was also in the set) What is this life! I’m so happy to share these photos with you for the cover of @crfashionbook! I felt like sirens,” said the famous networks.

Among the bikes epic and the long hair, there is much to admire about the last filming for Kim. It should be noted that Kim has made it clear on multiple occasions, the affection and admiration he feels for the singer.