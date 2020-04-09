Kim Kardashian boasts new styling and accuse her of cultural appropriation

The socialite Kim Kardashian becomes the protagonist of a scandal in the social networks then I published a new photo on his official Instagram where assumed a new hairstyle but no one expected that users would criticize them and accuse of cultural appropriation.

Kim Kardashian, who gained popularity in the middle of the show to be the wizard Paris Hilton and later starring in a reality show for the channel E!is characterized for being one of the celebrities most controversial of the social networks since their actions are able to have an impact is truly impressive.

For that reason, it is not surprising that Kim Kardashian to be constantly criticised by the social networks and on this occasion the socialite american of 39 years, has been accused of wanting to appropriate the african american culture after sharing a photo where it’s seen as the wife of Kanye West show off your hair through some spectacular braids.

Kim Kardashian receives harsh criticism in social networks

Kim Kardashian wanted to share with their 161 million followers in Instagram an image belonging to a photoshoot that you did with the photographer Vanessa Beecroftbut no one expected that the decision of the socialite in wanting to show their braided hair would provoke the anger of thousands of users.

It is known that Kim Kardashian has european ancestry and armenia by his father, for the socialite has noted at every opportunity that presents itself and for that reason users of the social networks ensure that she is only trying to hijack the african american culture to call the attention of the Internet.

Even if your husband is Kanye West if you have roots afro-descendants, netizens have been full of offensive comments the controversial new photograph of Kim Kardashian therefore ensure that your children are who should wear this type of hairstyle because she’s just looking to fit in this culture.

Photos: Instagram @kimkardashian

