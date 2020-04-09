Kim Kardashian goes viral after being to a lobster down the street

The life of Kim Kardashian it is surreal. There are few people in the world who have mounted an empire based publishing content in social networks. The Kardashian are already an icon, despite who gets upset, and the interest generated by the members of this family is extreme. Now there are things of your day-to-day that are incomprehensible. And but, tell that to Kim, who went out to take a walk on the street has found a lobster in the soil. As is.

Few people can imagine what it means to be in the skin of Kim Kardashian (beyond her, his own sisters, maybe). Your daily life has nothing to do with the a citizen of on foot street as when you are not in a fashion show is going to an awards gala or launching a new line of cosmetics.









Kim and Kourtney Kardashian with their daughters North West and Penelope Disick on the parade of Yeezy in Paris

(Agence / Bestimage / GTRES)









Its popularity on networks is massive, and everything you publish has an impact and sometimes consequences. Internet users do not have problems to express your opinion when Kim Kardashian does something that they don’t likelike for example when he was promoting the consumption of slimming products.

Well, the last reason that Kim Kardashian has gone viral and has become the object of ridicule is the animal that has been found to leave your house. It could have been a dog, a cat and even a rat, but someone tripped over a lobster in the middle of the asphalt is more than shocking.

“It simply confused? Why is there a lobster walking around my street Calabasas? What is going on?” wrote Kim Kardashian on the picture that is posted on their networks, showing the marine animal, which he was somewhat lost.

Kim Kardashian he resides with his family in Calabasas, a residential area of high level financial located in California, 10 kilometres from the beach. How came the lobster to its streets there is no explanation yet.

Social networks have laughed a lot with the video of Kim Kardashian and the lobster, and have not hesitated in fill the network of memes making parody with this amazing clash.

