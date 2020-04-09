Kim Kardashian is ready to sue one of his sisters, why?

In that sense, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner, is convinced that the overexposure in the media that are derived from their appearances weekly on the small screen could be very detrimental to their three children, the fruit of his former relationship with Scott Disick, because the hard scrutiny of the social networks -notably the internet users thugs – would have an effect devastating on your self esteem.

“Kourtney is very clear that it will be beneficial for all to shoot less frames for the program. Now that their children are getting older, they are increasingly aware of the effects of media exposure. Maybe you are very young still, but in a few years will be able to read directly the such unpleasant things that are already writing some on them,” revealed a source from his inner circle to People magazine.