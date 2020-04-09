Kim Kardashian takes the former dams to the White House | Instagram

Kim Kardashian West visited yesterday the White House with three women who received the remission of sentence by the president Donald Trump for the past month.

The socialite shared in your social networks some pictures of his visit and expressed that he planned to discuss more changes you need the american justice system.

The three women who accompanied her, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negronwere delinquent federal non-violent, who were serving long sentences, until the mediation of Kardashian before Trump.

Since the socialite, entrepreneur, model, american and public figure, began his studies at the school of law decided to give a twist to your life as it aims to become a great lawyer.

If you know a bit about its history reccordarás which in turn Kim Kardashian into the daughter of a famous attorney from united States Robert Kardashian.

Following in the footsteps of his father, now the wife of Kanye West aims to tilt her career towards human rights, taking into account that it is a woman quite famous and well-known has had the opportunity to be involved in political issues of the country now that studies law.

It should be recalled that Kim was making a documentary within a prison, the project is called Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Projectin the Centre of Correctional Treatment of Washington.

The intent of the wife of Kanye West is to show the results of a prison reform since he began his studies drew a lot of attention to the fact that negotiate for the release of 17 prisoners who were serving sentences of life imprisonment for minor offences related to narcotic drugs.

Without a doubt Kim will be an excellent lawyer despite the fact that you already have quite a few earrings in your life, like your family, your businesses, and now also his legal career does not leave out any of its projects, despite of being quite busy, there will always be time for everything.

