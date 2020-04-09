Kourtney Kardashian revealed her secrets for keeping the figure at 40!

Kourtney Kardashianthey , like their sisters, were highlights on social networks for the extravagant luxuries and travel, but, above all, his magnificent figure. However, it carries a power unit rigorous accompanied of daily exercise.

The entrepreneur revel that his style of life changed completely. Their food is based on products organic, gluten-free foods and nothing lcteos: My skin is very sensitive, and if I lcteos affects you”, admiti.

In turn, the star of television does the diet keto. This diet is based on foods rich in good fats and protenas, such as coconut oil, olive oil, fish and avocado.

Another of their allies is intermittent fasting: I Try to do it all the time. Sometimes, if I’ve had a da normal meal and am quite full, instead of dinner, you will have a little bit of bone broth, especially if I don’t feel well or I start to get sick, confes the ex-wife of Scott Disick.

Bring a food rigorous it is difficult to sustain and Kourtney, agrees: “My mother has a pantry full of Cheetos and Oreos, and a lot of junk food. Even Kim and I did a road trip in which we ate all in the gas stations: dnuts, gums.

The children of the mediticaMason , Penlope and Reign, and also eat healthy but that does not mean that they will take their own snacks to places such as Disneyland, where they play and eat what they want.

Finally, the eldest of the sisters coment that makes therapy once a week: Doing these sessions, I feel that I can learn to treat things before they become a problem ms grande”.