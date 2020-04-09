KUWTK: Kris Jenner reveals the details of her sex life, and it leaves Khloé and Kendall, embarrassed: “Stop talking about ‘sex’ so’; watch this!

“The mothers don’t have sex”? Like, you know, Kris Jenner?! The mother of the family Kardashian-Jenner, left it to his daughters, Khloé, and Kendall’s well-teased in a preview for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. In the video, the momager has given too much detail about her private life with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kris comes late to a meal with their product, raising questions of the young people. “You have lipstick spread to my face?”he asked his mother. “No, why?”gave Khloé. The manager then reported on his adventures in the warm with your boy. “We were having a makeout session in the carhe said. “My shirt it is the right thing to do?”he added , with the momager, leaving the daughters, WELL, uncomfortable.

“Why is your shirt, I wouldn’t be the right thing?”wanted to know, Khloé. “It’s just one of those days!”“explained Kris. The mother of the True Canada has followed in the course The two get into a fight that is not over here? I thought that he would come and have lunch”. In the following, the company continued with teasing and pouting at the girls. “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were awake all night. Do you know how it worksreplied Jenner.

Meanwhile, Kendall has remained silent – just about to stick it under the table. But, Khloé did not conceal his embarrassment. “I love the dynamic with my mom, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. But my mother shares things with others? I mean, he’s talking about the lipstick it stained her sex appeal… a couple of things, and it is quiet!”, took out the Images in the interview.

But the cake climão it with this dessert! “I’ve heard that this is a dessert lovers”released Kris to get her tiramisù. Even though Kendall has cast a puzzled look with that of his mother, it didn’t stop there! “I could rub it all over my bodyshe completed the momager. “Yeah, why would you do that?”, was shocked Khloé, listening to a “You believe in me.” as to the answer.

Away from her daughters, Kris has commented on this period of heat is in your life. Women go through stages in their lives, and I’m going through one of those stages where I like it so much that I never am happy with my boyfriend”in the world. She further lamented that the situation for Khloé, who split from the ex, Tristan Thompson, after a scandal in itself: “It’s a little bit unfair for me to be dating and having the best time of my life, and it’s Khloé not to be.

The lunch continued, turning to a “burial”. “You should try it girls… It’s like a dessert-of-sex”said Kris, off to the daughter even more so. “Stop talking about ‘sex’ as well”asked Khloé. “Why is that? It is not a dirty word! Sex!”exclaimed the manager. “Mother.”had the co-founder of the ” Good American, I will ashamed of you. “Sex!”called, the momager again. We? Http Watch the movie here:

The waiter, with his cry of “sex,” as one called it, and wondered if Kris would like anything at all. The response of the entrepreneur? Sexhe whispered it to her daughters, the laughter. No safe sex for this woman in Brazil. Lol