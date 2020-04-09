Kylie Jenner flew in the same helicopter that took the life of Kobe Bryant

The commotion over the death of Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people moreafter crashing the helicopter in which they traveled continues to generate numerous samples of sympathy. One of the latest to join the pain of this great loss has been Kylie Jenner, who in addition to sending the condolences to the family of the deceased has revealed that she I had travelled earlier in the helicopter crash and the pilot himself the player of The Lakers, the seasoned Ara Zobayan.



VIEW GALLERY





The flight of the helicopter where he died on Kobe Bryant, to-the-minute

The covenant of Kobe Bryant and his wife, which prevented the possibility of a tragedy even greater

So were the last few hours with life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter

“Rest in peace… and prayers for the families. I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter that used to fly from time to time, with the same pilot, Ara. It was a very nice man. Keep close to your loved ones,” the little sister of Kim Kardashian next to an image of the nine dead.



VIEW GALLERY





The little sister of Kim Kardashian has noted thatlquiló the device with the occasion of the celebration of the third birthday of his niece Dreamthe daughter of his brother Rod, the last month of November and that she also went with her daughter Stormi, of only a year.

Nani, Gigi, Bianka, and Capri, the four ‘principessas’ Kobe Bryant

The close relationship that linked Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez



VIEW GALLERY





After the tragic accident have come to light more data on the above-mentioned pilot, who Kylie knew personally. Ara Zobayan had never been involved in any aircraft accidentas has been pointed out by Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration of California. He earned his private pilot’s license 19 years ago, on January 21, 2001, and got his commercial pilot license on December 3, 2007. His colleague Jared Yochim, who is also a pilot, said to the CNN that Zobayan was a “quiet and calm”, and he added that it was “one of the main reasons why people wanted to fly with him’.

Loading the player…

The flight of the helicopter where he died on Kobe Bryant, to-the-minute