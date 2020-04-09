Kylie Jenner posts a video in the swimming pool after you break the quarantine, so to make up for sister Kim Kardashian’s – Monet

+



Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner is alone in her mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., during the period of the quarantine, on account of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The patients in the entantou, he decided to break the quarantine and go out of the house to do a little favor to the family home to make up with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

According to the the website Hollywood LifeKim asked her sister to do her make-up prior to his participation in the TV show host’s Jimmy Fallon, who it is being written to from a distance.

Socialite Kim Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

The publication also pointed out that they met at the home of her mother, Kris Jenner, in order to minimize the contact with each other, as Kim is orphaned at the hand of her husband, the rapper Kanye West, and her four children.

Kylie, however, is to return to his life of isolation. On Thursday, 02 April at billion dollar, posted on his Instagram a video to show you the swimming pool of his parents ‘ house. The recording will show off your legs in a swimming pool, and a portion of the view of the house’s advantage.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.