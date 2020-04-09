¡Kylie Jenner returns to break the record multi-billion dollar Forbes!

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Forbes released its annual list of billionaires of the world, and yes, for the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner is positioned as the multi-billion dollar younger, with a business empire and a tv at your disposal, with the window of social networks.

The celebrity, 22, won that title for the first time in march of 2019, after that your company Kylie Cosmetics earned 1 billion dollars. Now is imposed when, in November of 2019, signed an agreement on sale of 51% of his firm to the group, Coty Inc. for the sum of 600 million dollars.

The agreement to retain 40% of your company gives up to $ 1.2 billion, an action that makes it one of the 2095 billionaires in the world. Forbes argues that “despite the great help of his famous family, did not inherit his business, built it”.

Kylie he started his company in 2014, becoming the obsession of social networking with your make-up into an empire. It took $ 250,000 that won the modeling, paid to a company to produce Kylie Lipand the first of 15,000 kits sold out in less than a minute.

The celebrity became an unstoppable force, expanding to all kinds of makeup products and skin care, accumulating followers of a cult that, today, remain faithful to each new product that develops or step to continue growing in your market.