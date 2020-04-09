Kylie Jenner took a radical turn into isolation, and to pluck the hair, nails and eyelashes… to Understand what’s going on! – Notes – Glamurama

Like all of us, all the celebs have tried out new beauty routines while you are quarantined in your home. To the vaidosérrima Kylie Jenner have ruled out some of the props. Fair she is, who has it all, the fake nails, the extensions, the hair and make-and-tricks any more.

A few weeks ago, it is possible to note that, in the course of cosmetics and has appeared with her hair – brown and shoulder length.

Kylie also showed off her natural nail as well is shorter than the moving that you’re used to using. “I feel so uneasy,” said she, in a video posted on his Story, saying that he sees this period of self-isolation as an opportunity to begin again, “Is it a good time to take off the hair, the nails, the eyelashes…”. However, they still could not give a very good filter! Please wait for the next posts…