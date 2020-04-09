Kylie Jenner turns to be the multi-billion dollar world’s youngest – Telemundo Houston

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the tv clan the Kardashian, was named for the second consecutive year the multi-million dollar younger architect of his own success, a title that has been achieved thanks to his company, Kylie Cosmetics, reported Forbes magazine.

With this company, Jenner, 22, has made his fortune amounts to about $1,000 million, according to the publication.

“Yes, the architect of his own success (although he has received a lot of help from his famous family, did not inherit his business, so he rode it),” explains Forbes in their article, which already last year was criticized to give Jenner this title by all the privileges and advantages that he has enjoyed to build their empire, as huge visibility both on television and in social networks.

Only two other people under 30 years, the co-founder of Snap, Evan Spiegel, and the creator of the payment company Stripe, John Collison, have been considered as billionaires responsible for its enormous heritage, both 29 years of age.

Jenner told Forbes in 2018, which invested $250,000 of the money he earned as a model in 2015, to pay an outside company to manufacture the first 15,000 kits, lip glosses, whose resounding success resulted in their cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics.

“I said, ‘I’m ready to put my own money. I don’t want to do it with the money of another person,'” explained the celebrity american.

In 2019, the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has sold 51% of the company to the giant of the beauty Coty Inc. for $600 million, so the company has a value of about $1,200 million.

“The money from the sale and the remaining 49% of the company to make that Jenner is one of only 2,095 people in the world with a fortune of more than 10 digits”, shape Forbes.

Recently, Jenner donated $1 million to the fight against the coronavirus through your gynecologist, which will be paid thousands of masks and other protection materials for the medical staff.