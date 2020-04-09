Look of the Day: Maisie Williams matched the color of the clothes, the make

Soniya Jaiswal
The american actress had a look superestiloso!

Sofia Duarte

8 April 2020

Maisie Williams using a look, blue and white

Maisie Williams wearing the look of blue-and-white

We love this conjuntinho plaid slacks and a blazer, cropped it to the Maisie Williams ‘ve used! The production of blue-and-white, which has made it more modern with the striped tie on the inside of the corset, and with this shoe, pointed toes all over ~diferentão~. In the end, the actress chose a clutch with gold accents, and were swept away in the beauty of the hair of two colors (hello trend!) and to make matching to the outfit. What do you think of it?


