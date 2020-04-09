“Lovely Women, Emma Watson, and Meryl Streep, comes to the digital platforms; check it out!

“Lovely, Lovely Women.” it is available for rental and purchase on digital platforms. The release by the Sony Pictures Home Entertainmentthe long-run by Greta Gerwig it can be found in the NOW, Live in-Play at SKY to Play, Apple TV | iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft’s Movie-and-TV, a Hi the Play button and Looke.

The film tells the story of four women are ambitious, they live in the minds of american readers for more than 150 years ago. Based on the novel of the writer Louisa May Alcottthe adaptation to the speech of the sisters of the March, four young people with a talent and a dream are different, who are determined to live according to their own set of rules. The cast of characters that are Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Special Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

“Lovely, Lovely Women.” he called the attention of the critics and has received rave reviews from critics all over the world, earning it the rating of 95% in the Rotten Tomatoes. The film was one of the highlights of last year’s academy awards, and received five other nominations, including Best Costume Designwhich came out a winner Best Of Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Of Musicin addition to the indication of the Best Actress for Ronan, and Best Supporting Actress for Pugh.

The film was also a landmark in cinema, being the first nominee in the category of Best Of Film the story has been written, directed, and produced entirely by a team of film directors are women. Check out the trailer: