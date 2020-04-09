Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson leads nominations at Golden Globes

77 Golden Globes were held in Beverly Hills two days before the end of the voting for the nominees at the Oscars. Photo Facebook: Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES.

The film “Marriage Story” it was ranked this Monday at the top of the nominations to the Golden Globes, that opened the season of film awards in Hollywood, to be selected in six categories, including best film drama.

“The irish”, the epic mafia three and a half hours of Martin Scorsese, and the last film of Quentin Tarantino, “There was a time in Hollywood”, following behind with five nominations each for the awards that will be delivered on the 5th of next January in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globes are seen as a reference key for the Academy Awards in February.

“Marriage Story” earned nominations for its stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and its script, although its director Noah Baumbach met with the same fate.

Scorsese, for his part, was nominated for best director for “The irish”, but there was no nod for his starring Robert De Niro. In contrast, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were nominated by their secondary roles.

The drama of the Vatican, “The two popes” was also highlighted, while the dark history of comics “Joker” received the nomination for best drama, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best director for Todd Phillips.

Photo Instagram: toddphillips1

The nominations were announced at a morning ceremony in Beverly Hills by actor Tim Allen, as well as actresses Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson.

77 Golden Globes, which also awarded television, will be held in Beverly Hills two days before the end of the voting for the nominees at the Oscars.

The gala will again be presented by comedian british Ricky Gervais.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

BEST DRAMATIC FILM

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“The Two Pop”

BEST FILM MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman.”

BEST DRAMATIC ACTOR

Christian Bale – “the Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and glory”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Pop”

BEST DRAMATIC ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger – “Judy”

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig – “Knives Out”

Roman Griffith Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name”

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson – “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett – “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Quentin Tarantino – “once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “The Joker”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Pop”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annette Bening – “The Report”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“The Farewell” – China

“Les Misérables” – France

“Pain and glory” – Spain

“Parasite” – South Korea

“Portrait of the jeune fille en feu” – France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

