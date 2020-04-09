Merkel, Beckham, Scarlett Johansson and other victims of the ‘hackers’ before Bezos | Technology

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world and one of the great technological geniuses of our time, already knows what it means to you hackeen the mobile. Hackers accessed for months to your files and applications after he received a video sent from the account of WhatsApp Mohamed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, according to concluded the experts hired by the Bezos. The case of the founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post it is the last well-known episode of spy celebrities in order to steal private information or intimate details of their mobile phones or emails.







Rebekah Brooks Getty Images

News of the World. The most sounded and prolonged in time was played by the u.k. tabloid News of the Worldowned by the News Corporation, Rupert Murdoch. Founded in 1843, came to be the daily newspaper most sold in the English language. As of 2006 had to face accusations of hacking mobile phones of celebrities. The list is endless: prince William, prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, Gordon Brown or Tony Blair and his wife Cherie; footballers like David Beckham, Paul Gascoigne or Ashley Cole; actors such as Hugh Grant or Brad Pitt or the messages from the footballer Paul McCartney to his girlfriend of that time, Heather Mills. The scandal broke out with a bang in 2011, when the newspaper agreed to the mailbox of the phone of Milly Dowler, a teenager who had disappeared. Popular pressure forced the closure of the daily newspaper that same year, after 168 of existence, and after that offered to apologize the very same Murdoch.







Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson. The photos of celebrities naked have been a prime target for hackers. In 2011, a group of hackers managed to take the intimate photos in which they appeared naked 50 famous entering into their phones. Among them, artists such as Scarlett Johansson, Christina Aguilera, Mila Kunis or Renee Olstead. THE FBI did not take long to find the perpetrator, Christopher Chaney, 36 years old at the time, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sentenced to ten years in prison.







Jennifer Lawerence Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence. Johansson was a sort of sad precursor. The fashion of the hacking of celebrities naked was a boom three years later, when it was affected with a shot to the actresses and singers Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kirsten Dunst, Hope Solo, Krysten Ritter, Yvonne Strahovski, or Teresa Palmer. The most injured was Jennifer Lawrence. In the stolen images from your mobile phone, you could see the actress in topless, posing, wearing suggestive bikini and swimming trunks or making gestures or provocative to camera. Some of them are selfies she would have taken and others have been performed by another person. The oscar-winning Lawrence acknowledged the authenticity of the images. The author was arrested in 2016,







Bella Thorne Getty Images

Bella Thorne. The ex chica Disney, Bella Thorne, was blackmailed with photos of him that they had succeeded in hacking his phone. His reaction was quite high-profile: he decided to publish it herself on her Twitter account, their own intimate photos in the that poses naked from the waist up accompanied by a text that said it all: “you fuck you and the power you think you have on me.” When the scandal broke aggressions perpetrated by the producer Harvey Weinstein, Thorne confessed that he had suffered abuse “since I have use of reason”. On that occasion, he also used the social networks to report their experience and visibilizarla.







Angela Merkel (in blue). Getty Images

Angela Merkel. The German chancellor is a hacked regular. In 2013, the weekly Der Spiegel revealed that the US had spying on the leader of the CDU since 2002, three years before he started to lead Germany. The scandal caused an earthquake as a diplomat, and president Barack Obama had to give explanations.

The thing is not here: at the beginning of 2019 was produced in Germany a massive filter of personal data of hundreds of politicians, among them chancellor Angela Merkel, in addition to journalists and artists, although in this case the hacking was a computer and not mobile. The ministry confirmed that were the victims of the attack the main German parties, from the CDU of Merkel up to the Green, passing by the social democrats and the liberals. All except one: the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Four days later, the German authorities arrested the alleged culprit, a boy, a German of 19 years, identified as Jan S. The first analysis of the authorities given to understand that the data were retrieved through a fraudulent use of the passwords of access to storage services in the cloud, in email accounts and social networks.







Albert Rivera, the day of his resignation Getty Images

Albert Rivera. The ex-leader of Citizens, Albert Rivera, said in September of last year that it had suffered an attack on his mobile phone using a message trap and that he had put the case in the hands of the Civil Guard. In particular, the hacking has affected your account from WhatsApp. The leader of Citizens was a victim of an attack phishing. His attacker did not need to deploy an arsenal of technology, to perform their feat: it took a little bit of social engineering.