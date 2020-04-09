Movie of Jumanji is in the production of

In the movies, the reboot of the Jumanji they were a big hit at the box office, pleasing the fans of the original, in 1995, led by the Robin Williams. This year, several film productions have been disrupted due to a pandemic, but, as the news of the postponement, and cancellation, we had to commit to the following Jumanji.

The director of the Jake Kasdan it worked Jumanji-welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Phase he revealed that the third film is yet to be confirmed on the list for the next production Sony Picturesand at the end of the quarantine, it will begin to work with the script.

“We’re starting the conversation on when to come to the global it came to pass, but we will resume as soon as everything is fixed” – Kasdan

Kasdan he revealed that he is ready to develop new ideas for the next one Jumanji, and it is expected that the new film will be just as exciting as the first two. The features include Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gilson, Black and Kevin Hart at any time, by the time it is not news that the actors will return for the sequel.