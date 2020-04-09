‘Mulan’ and other productions of Disney’s the gain-the date of the first Crop

The Disney

he announced on Monday (6), and the new date of the premiere in Brazil of its major releases in cinema are scheduled for the year 2020. Some of the titles before that are designed to open as early as this year, only to come to the theatres in 2021). The changes that take place because of the global pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The long-awaited live action “Mulan”

that was supposed to have been released on the 27th of march, premiere

on the 27th of July this year. It already “The Black Widow”

a huge stake of the franchise, the Marvel comic with the Scarlett Johansson one more time, the lead character, will debut only on October 29. Initially the film was to be released in scheduled for April 30th.

The other information is derived from the universe of the Stars, “The eternal”

where it originally would go to the movie theatres in brazil in November, it’s only going to land here on February 11, 2021. “Shang-Chi, and the legend of the ten rings

another film with a subscription to Marvel comics, which before would have its premiere in Brazil, and in February of this year, has been pushed to April.

With the suspended for the sake of the Covid-a 19-a continuation of the “Doctor Strange”

that was supposed to debut here in may 2021, which has been relocated to the 29th of October. One of the very few movies that are not affected by the pandemic, “Avatar 2”

has not had its release date changed: December 16, 2021, which is one day prior to the day of the premiere in the United States.

And the idea of youth “Artemis Fowl”

have you had your premiere

it is restricted to the platform for streaming, Disney+, it is still not available in Brazil.