Niall Horan you cancel a show that existed in Brazil in November, ” claims the web site

Niall Horan is among the top ten best-selling albums in the United States in the last week or so.

In this update to the Top 10 this Sunday (the 22nd), is the second solo album from the artist that appears in the fourth place, with 59 billion equivalent sales (traditional sales + streaming). Furthermore, according to the Chart, the total of 42 thousand and have been in sales themselves. “Heartbreak Weather” will also appear on the 1st on the ” Top Album Sales. By way of comparison, it is the first project of the singer is revealed in the One Direction, “Flicker”, has debuted at 1 on the Billboard charts in November of 2017.

On the Billboard 200 chart this week, led by the second week, for a Lil ‘ Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake, with 247 thousand in sales for matching records. In two weeks, the disc already has half a million copies (it was 288 thousand, counting the debut).

Check out the current Top 10:

01) The Eternal Atake – Lil Uzi Vert (-)

02) “My Turn” – Lil ‘ Baby (4-2) (77 mil)

03) “YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny (-) (69 thousand),

04) “Heartbreak Weather” – Niall Horan (first)

05) “Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko (2-5) (56 thousand),

06 pm): “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” – Roddy Ricch (-) (49 thousand)

07) “Heaven or Hell” – Don Toliver (first) (44 mil)

08) “Hollywood”s Bleeding” – Post Malone (7 or 8) (42 thousand)

09) “Changes” – Justin Bieber (-) (36k)

10) and the Darkness II – the Soundtrack (18-10) (31 mil)

On the Billboard 200 chart will be updated in its entirety on Tuesday (the 24th).