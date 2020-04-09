Orb of Venom and replace Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine in the picture, you see

The preference of the fans for the role of Wolverine in the Marvel comics, it’s very hard to be the chosen one. The internet, they want Tom Hardy as the mutant in the MCU.

The problem with this is that the actor plays the role of Eddie Brock, the Venom in the Marvel movies. The character is in the MCU, but there are rumors that you can get in this world, thanks to Spider-Man.

With this, it would be hard to take Tom Hardy as Wolverine. Even so, the fans continue to show it as it would be a good choice for you.

On Instagram, the fan Mizuri has published a new image of Tom Hardy as Wolverine. The costume chosen was that of the classic hero.

Check it out below, noting that the arts are not official.

