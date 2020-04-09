Quarantine: you can watch some of the shows in the festival, in Montreux, online

While most of the festivals in today’s value for the size of your company, and its line-up for the festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, which has always been marked by the high quality of the artists, who, since 1967, are presented here. And if, at the time of the coronavirus, and the quarantine on the way in is to resort to the virtual world that the unmatched quality is to be remembered and celebrated as the festival organizers have put the 56-concerts from the stage of history, ‘house of gold’, free of charge, for 30 days, in order to be watched online.

The shoot was laid out on the deck for shows all over the world Stingray Qelloand bring in names such as Nina Simone, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Wu-tang Clan, James Brown, Etta James, Johnny Cash, Alanis Morrisette, Lou Reed, Yes, Chic, Run DMC, Patti Smith, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Carlos Santana, and more. In order to access the content you need to register it, and use the code “FREEMJF1M” in order to have access to a 30-day free to attend the show. None of the brazilians, who have performed in Montreux was also the show that is included in the list.

In the above, the Wu-Tang Clan, and, below, of James Brown on stage at the festival

Since its foundation in 1967 until today, more than 11 million hours of concerts have been recorded on the stage of the Festival – ‘house of gold’ – that it was not limited to the world of jazz, but little by little have been opening up to other styles, while keeping only for the excellence as a criterion for selection. The value of this register is such that the collection of the footage that was recognized in 2013 by UNESCO as a Record of the Memory of the World.

In addition to the names mentioned above, such luminaries as Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, and many others have performed at the festival. The 54th edition of ‘house of gold’, is set to take place in July of this year, even without a full line-up announced, but the festival is of course pending the outcome of the pandemic is to announce the confirmation of the definition or extension.