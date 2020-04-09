Redemption | the Movie of the original Series, with Chris Hemsworth gets official trailer

The Netflix have released the official trailer for The rescuehis new film, the action is unique in that it has to be a protagonist Chris Hemsworththe “Thor” movie. Check it out above.

In the story of the fearless mercenary Tyler Rake, (Chris Hemsworth) you have nothing to lose when they are recruited to rescue the son of the boss of the international crime. The boy had been kidnapped. The father is in jail. The first claim of the drug traffickers, weapons and drugs, it makes the mission nearly impossible. But one thing is for sure: after this, a Rake and a little boy will never be the same again.

Under the direction of Sam Hargrave, The rescue it’s a thriller, full of action, with the production of the AGBO Films and TGIM & Films, Inc. The producer, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. The rescue arrives at the platform, on the 24th of April.