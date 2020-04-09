Respected Friends, it is unknowable, and the future of the series holds a TV & Novelas

In February, in advance of the world to be in quarantine due to the new coronavirus, it is almost certain that the original cast of “Friends”, one of the most iconic series on TV, it would go back to the recording of a special episode after 25 years on from its release.

At the time, Matthew Perry

just posted on Twitter, “Big news coming”. Is it HBO’s Max

planned for the site as part of the dissemination of the new streaming platform, which Friends

it is one of the major tourist attractions.

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

The team, composed of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, came to an agreement with the producers of the Warner brothers. The special episode will feature the participation of the co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The actor from Friends, have problems with drugs,

Matthew Perry, who has given life to the I

a pain is a new fun “Friends”, it is one of the most involved in the new project, although I have had a few problems with people over the years. Out of the picture, he was faced with a serious problem with prescription painkillers and alcohol.

In an interview with the magazine People

in 2013, the actor spoke about the difficulties of combining the defect with the film. After an accident in skiing in 1997, he would become addicted to Vicodin, pain reliever prescribed by your doctor. “It wasn’t my intention to have a problem with it at all. However, from the very beginning, I liked the way it made me feel and I wanted to get more,” he said.

“I’ve never worked high. I was with a hangover is painful. After that, things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it and everybody knew it,” said the actor, who has begun to deal with the problem during the filming of Friends.

“I was on ‘Friends’ from 24 to 34 years of age. It was at the height of his reputation. The six of us were all over the place all the time. From the point of view of someone from the outside, it looks like I had it all. It was really a very lonely one for me because he was suffering from alcoholism[…] it is a progressive disease,” he said.

In recent times, fans have turned their attention to Perry, given that several of the vehicles have reported that the superstar would be living in seclusion at a hotel in the Big Apple, New York city. According to the portal of the north american Radar Online

he would go out there just to go to the hospital.

According to us website Radar Online, the actor Matthew Perry, of the ‘I’ of the Friends, I would be living in a hotel room in New York city, where it only comes out to go to the hospital. The site also claims that the actor has isolated herself from family and friends. pic.twitter.com/efWDpTOv8k — Release the Play (@Solta_oPlay) August 8, 2019 at the latest

The actor” Friends

went to the lodge after it has been operated as a result of gastrointestinal perforation. Even when we have gone through a rehabilitation of an employee at the hotel reported to the foreign site, which he is attending, and the on-site bar. “He doesn’t want to be disturbed, and comes up in areas where only authorized people are allowed. He asks for a few strong drinks,” said the source.

The fans cheer for the recovery of Perry’s, and that he may be able to take part in the special episode. With a pandemic, the meeting at the end of the series, has been delayed until the end of may.