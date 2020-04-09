Revealed, what happens to the Series after the end of the Harry Potter series

Hermione Granger is one of the characters of the best loved of the Harry Potter series. The little witch grew up on the big screen, along with the artist, Emma Watson.
In the eight-film franchise, a part of the half-blood prince, was a student in the perfect, which always made her a character with a lot of knowledge. Side by side by Harry and Ron, were in the main plots of the saga.
Among the many challenges, She has never ran away from a fight. So that was what was important, in the bloody Battle of Hogwarts, in Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows: Part 2, when it’s a character he helped in the defeat of the powerful Bellatrix Lestrange. With the defeat of Voldemort, Hermione graduated from Hogwarts, as well as their friends, and it was the shiny things. Fans got a glimpse of this in the last movie of the Harry Potter series. She was married to Ron and they have two children, Rose and Hugo. The scene at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows: Part 2 took the characters, leaving it to Rose to begin his life at Hogwarts. The tragic destiny of the great villains in the Harry Potter series, it is revealed
At the station, King’s Cross, Ron, and Hermione joined in with Harry and Ginny. The character of Emma Watson, has become godmother to James, the first son of the Potter series. The part in the Harry Potter series, and the Child is Cursed, J. K. Rowling, the creator of the series, has filled some of the gaps between the output of the Series of harry potter, and to the present time. When you dropped out of high school, she was working in the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures. Trying to make the world a better place, and the first mission of the Series was to try to change the lives of the elves ‘ home, after his experience with Dobby. Soon after, she was promoted as the head of the Department for the Execution of the Laws of Magic, and he has worked directly with the ministry of Magic, Although Shacklebolt. The two sought to do away with the old law, which favored the wizards and witches of pure blood. In 2019, She has been appointed as the new Minister of Magic. It has a major role in the Harry Potter series, and the Child is Cursed, when the Target of Potter and Scorpius Malfoy moves with a Turn Time, and a clog in the line from time to time. Creativity and emotion as I look back upon the actor in the dead of Harry Potter
When the pair is kidnapped by the terrible, terrible Support, She is the one who helps Harry, and Draco Malfoy’s travelling back in time to the rescue. In addition to this, the Minister holds the top in Azkaban. Just like in the movies, She never fails to help out a friend.
