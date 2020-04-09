Salma Hayek, star of The Eternal spirit, makes a statement about Angelina Jolie’s

In an interview with the In Total, The Film, Salma Hayek was very excited to be a part of the The Eternalnew film from Marvel, which follows a group of super-humans created by the Celestial. In the series she’ll play the role of Ajak.

“At the age of 53, I can finally be a super-hero. I interpret Ajak, who is the leader of the super heroes, and all of them are the people that you have never imagined. Except for Angelina [Jolie], ” he said. Hayek praises the one in the cast shows that the movie is different from any that has already been made on the screen. In the film, Jolie brings to life the Thena.

“Angelina you were born to be a super-hero!” The rest of us, we are like the misfits and all of the heroes, and I want her to be a leader. It sounds really appropriate. Like, ‘Yeah, why not? Let’s do this!’. It made me feel like perhaps they are doing something about it in a different way’, and they are,” says the actress. In the long-Jolie breathes life in to Thena.

Salma Hayek also praised the work of Chloé Zhao, director of the, which she was already familiar with before coming to the film, in the Marvel universe. “The director is awesome. Have you seen his first film? Rt is the Target? I was impacted. What encouraged me the most was the head. It’s incredible.”

Because of the pandemic of a coronavirus, in the first The Eternal it was rescheduled for Feb 12, 2021. In the film, with the screenplay by Matthew K. Firpo, and Ryan Firpo.

In addition to Hayek, and Diamond production, with Richard Madden in the role of the Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Mildred McHugh, as a Sprite, Ma Dong-seok as the epic of Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kit Harington as the Dark Knight, and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Gemma Chan, such as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

A great Movie and a great character

In an interview with the ComicBookKevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and producer of the long-talked about the diversity of the cast, who make up the new team of “heroes” in the MCU. “This film was made to introduce the new characters and the audience. They have been played by ten actors and actresses were so incredible, the cast is very diverse, that’s what we’re focusing on,” he said.

To The Hollywood Reporter, the producer, talked about the challenges he cited are the risks that need to be on the run in to the making of the film. “This is a movie that is too large. This is a movie that is too expensive. And we’re doing this because we believe in the vision [da diretora Chloé Zhao] and we believe in what these characters can do, and we believe that we need to keep growing and evolving and changing the genre for the better. It is a high risk that you’re going to take it,” said Feige.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

