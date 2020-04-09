Sam Smith posts a photo with Demi Lovato, and the fans are asking for: a – those Who

+



Sam Smith and Demi Lovato (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Sam Smith-published on Thursday (9) with a picture of inétida with Demi Lovato. In the picture, the singer appears holding each other and smiling. The one click has been enough for the fans to start to collect them as a feat. In the caption, he wrote, “to Sam, and Demi for ever and ever”.

In spite of the rush of the public, He has already given reason to believe that the friend will be on his next album. The disclosure of a single To Die Formade in-store mannequins, in London, He has planted an easter egg, a discrete one of the characters, with the name of Demi Lovato is in a kind of a joke of a paper.

The singer has delayed the release of their third album, which would come out on the 1st of may, a date still not set, but it’s still in the future. The title of the new album had been announced as a To Die For, (cause to die for, in a free translation), the same name as the single, but he says he’s not going to use this name, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

