Scarlet Johansson uses it for the Golden Globes 2020 a serum of 8 dóalres

Scarlett Johansson could be one of the best dressed of the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020, a look that managed a large part thanks to the makeup that she wore. Yes, we know that knowing how to wear a red dress is achieved with some tricks and one of them is finding the right dress.

The actress attended the red carpet for its nomination in Marriage Story sheathed in a a creation red Vera Wang, a choker and a collected perfect. The makeup contrasted with the dynamism of the red and take a natural look that only highlighted subtly in her features, but what was the product that achieved a look of red carpet? Fortunately, one of very low cost.

Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet of the Golden Globes © Daniele Venturelli

Scarlett Johansson bet by the products of pharmacy to achieve a flawless makeup

It is not news to say that in order to have flawless makeup you need to a previous preparation impeccable. In addition to using moisturizers and have previous treatments, he resorted to a serum of hyaluronic acid of The Inkey Lista product with a hydrating formula that contains 2% of hyaluronic acid, perfect for banishing fine lines that you sometimes overlook in the face.

This is perfect for all skin types and has a certificate clean, which means that their formulas have not been tested on animals and their ingredients are totally clean and free of chemicals completely unnecessary.

Scarlett Johasson won the ‘glow’ in its look thanks to a product pharmacy © Frazer Harrison

Your formula is sum the Matrixyl 3000: a peptide that promotes the production of collagen naturally and creates a ‘effect plumping’ in the skin. If to this we add your price of 8 dollars, it is impossible not to think of it as a new acquisition of our beauty closet.

This what you can use during the morning, before applying your cream and your first, in order that go to preparing your skin to keep you looking RADIANT throughout the day. If Scarlett Johansson works for you, what else do you need?