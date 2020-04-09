Scarlett Johansson stars in advance of “Black Widow”

Marvel launched this morning, and by surprise, the trailer of the film “Black Widow”tape , starring Scarlett Johansson and with that starts the long-awaited Phase 4 the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU).

The film is a prequel about the past of the agent Natasha Romanoffand, according to the portal Espinofare you pretty close to a film of spies.

In the trailer we can see the Russian spy forming a new family together with people from your past. So far, we know that in the movie will tell events after “Captain America: Civil War”.

“I’m done running from my past.” Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/uFtpn3j7OS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2019

The premiere, has been released, it will be in may 2020.

The film is directed by filmmaker australian Cate Shortland and counts among its cast with Florence Pugh in the skin of Yelena Belova; Rachel Weisz as Melina; David Harbour playing Alexei; to William Hurt as Ross.

Fans of the Marvel movies they learned during the festival Comic-con that the Black Widow finally get her own film after seven appearances in different movies.

