Scarlett Johansson was heard by Chris Evans in the trailer for ‘Black Widow’

The impressive advances that we enjoy a few days of the Avenger who sacrifices his life for half of the beings in the universe could return is so impressive that fans theorize the history that we can see in the movie, but someone did not got the memo, and the trailer for ‘Black Widow’ surprise Scarlett Johansson as I did not know that it would be revealed this week.

During the Comic-con Experience, Kevin Present confirmed a couple of details about the movie that surprised the fans in Brazil, the Network Guardian is not married with Natasha Romanoff as described in the comic, if not with Melina (Rachel Weisz), that is to say that Melina is the biological mother of Black Widow, while Alexei Shostakov is his adoptive father.

While the CEO of Marvel Studios is located in Sao Paulo, Johansson is promoting the new installment of the MCU, but never learned that he would be the advance, not because Evans sent him a message congratulating you, she doesn’t notice it.

“No one told me that I was leaving. In fact, I woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he said: ‘Hey, the trailer looks great!’ I don’t know what I was doing at 5 to.m. That is another story,” says the actress, laughing.

This all happened in The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert, who sorpredido by the revelation want to know how is it possible that the protagonist does not know that his own movie would release a trailer soon.

“I was also so excited as all the others. I had No idea that was even coming out. I don’t even what they said. I don’t know, I hide it all“revealed Johansson.

Originally, the actress was for the program to promote ‘Marriage Story’, film that co-starred with Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren in the recent Star Wars trilogy, so that a comparison of characters could not miss, Colbert asked the actress who believes that he would win in a fight between the two, and although Johanson was not able to respond, the presenter said that definitely ‘Black Widow’ win, an answer that convinced the actress.

‘Black Widow’ will be released in cinemas on 1 may 2020.