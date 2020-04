+



Selena Gomez is photographed by a paparazzo (Photo: BACKGRID)

Selena Gomez is in a new house, this is what it says on the website of Variety magazine. The property is a house in Los Angeles, california, in the United States, which was established in 1989 and tailor-made for the singer Tom Petty and his wife, Jane Benyo.

The house is assessed at 4, 9 billion (approximately us$ 25 million) it has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a music studio and even a studio to do yoga.

A new home, Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback/TheRealtor.com)

