Series-solo Obi-Wan Kenobi has a new writer on set

There are a lot of fans waiting for a new production of the Star Wars: clone Wars with Obi-Wan Kenobi as a protagonist. Earlier, a film which had been promised to a a spin-off it will be released after the Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sithbut Disney, which bought LucasFilm, he decided that it would be better to give the characters a series of their own.

Starring Ewan McGregor, the series has just won its writer, after having lost to Hossein Amani, who had dropped out of the project to have a plot that is very similar to that of the The Mandalorian. According to Variety, the new name for the board on the project, it is Joby Harold, who, in addition to a writer, is also a producer.

Picture: Lucasfilm / Disney

Joby Harold has very little experience as a scriptwriter, where he worked in the Awake: The Life of a Thread in 2007, ten years after, in the King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword. His later works are still unknown to the general public: Army of the Deadthat is, in the production and post-production, and design This even without a title that was just announced. As a producer, however, Harold has a curriculum that is much more packed with titles like John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Cody has an intense amount of work ahead-even though the production of the series, Obi-Wan is only started in 2021, the writer will have to take advantage of this time to not only to rewrite what has already been done, but to significantly improve on the content.

Source: ScreenRant