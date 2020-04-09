Sony Pictures announces new dates for its next posting in Brazil. The decision by the strategic priority is to find you the very best backdrop for a diverse line-up of the studio, balancing on the launch between 2020 and 2021, which is under the consideration of the changes in the global scenario.

“For us, it is the experience of watching a film at the cinema is crowded and it is the best way to experience these stories. After a careful analysis of the present, to reorganize to the date of the release, keeping some of our primary points of focus in the year 2020, as the ‘Monster Hunter’, ‘Super-Connected’, and a project for Sony/ Marvel. We also have the world premiere of ‘Fatherhood’, which stars Kevin Hart, to take place in October of this year, with the confidence that you in the habit of going to the movies is going to be back in full force, and we will be there to back you up with a great movie,” said Andrew Hall, managing director of Sony Pictures in Brazil, and senior VP of distribution for Latin America.

The new schedule for the premiere of the studio is:

Monster Hunter – On the 3rd of September 2020

The Design Of Sony/ Marvel – October 1, 2020

The Super-Connected – October 8, 2020

Fatherhood – October 29, 2020

Escape The Room 2 – On January 7, 2021

Happiest Season – January 14, 2021

Project Cinderella – February 4, 2021

Peter Rabbit 2 – The Escapist – Feb 11, 2021

Ghostbusters – More-In Addition To – On march 4, 2021

Morbius – March 18, 2021

I live – April 15, 2021

The Design Of Sony/ Marvel – On July 15, 2021

White – As of October 7, 2021

Stream Sony Animation – January 6, 2022