Story of a Marriage: Scarlett Johansson and the pants of your character, another reason to see this movie

One of the most anxiously awaited films of the year has been released finally. Story of a Marriagewritten and directed by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and The Whale) starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation) and Adam Driver (Girls) portrays two versions of a couple who goes through a divorce process.

A film painful and timeless, that delves into the emotions of a couple whose script manages to be fair to both. The two are to blame and, at the same time, it is not the fault of none. Story of a Marriage it is in truth the story of a separation, of a divorce. How to love the distance and resentment, sometimes, has nothing to do with love, because, as he says at some point in the movie Nicole, the character of Scarlett, the lawyer Norah, played by Laura Dern, “It is not so simple as not to be in love”.

But among the hopelessness, the sadness, the love, the heartbreak, and the moments of raw honesty, all masterfully acted and directed, the film gives us other caramelitos for those who in addition to loving the film we also have a weakness for fashion. One of them are the pants of Scarlett Johansson and, in general, your wardrobe inspiration male, with key elements that highlighted their femininity and vulnerability, a sort of uniform cool and comfortable for a everyday life difficult.

Always high, always jeans, defining the silhouette curvy the actress and her character in a way flattering, making cool and very comfortable. In most of the cases had an appearance setentera especially the ones that were boot wide

The mom jeans black in his first interview with Laura Dern

Are you a fan of the mom jeans? Well after seeing Story of a Marriage and, in specific, this scene with the character of Laura Dern, you’re going to want to run out and buy a few mom jeans black, and, why not? replicate your way this look so cool and versatile shirt grey male and loafers. And is that if something amaestra this character, is the art of combining pants with shoes low, to be tennis, loafers or babouches.

Scarlett Johansson in Story of a Marriage. © Courtesy

Scarlett looks like a mom, but a mom cool. A woman who needs comfortable clothes to move and play because as described by Charlie, the character of Adam Driver, “Nicole is a mom that plays the truth”.

Scarlett Johansson in Story of a Marriage. © Courtesy

The brown pants in THAT scene with Adam Driver

That nobody is any doubt that Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will be one of the favorite actors this awards season for her performances in Story of a Marriage. Already received their respective nominations at the Golden Globes, and, no doubt, are also listed in the list of the academy awards of 2020. And if, well his performances in all the film is of award, there is a scene in particular that has elevated it to the status of great actors of his generation and we talk about the one that discussed crudely.

High rise, boot, wide and white stitching. Estilizaban the figure of Johansson, at the same time that the did see, once more, cool.

Scarlett Johansson in Story of a Marriage. © Courtesy

The character leads with a platera basic cotton blue and a cardigan fabric beige marbled. Another look from which to take note.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Story of a Marriage. © Courtesy

The white pants of the musical number from Nicole with his mother and his sister

Also high-rise and also a boot wide. In this scene, Nicole is celebrating its new home and your look reflects the spirit of this occasion. Flowered shirt, short sleeves, combined with trousers aires setenteros that, once more, estilizaban your figure to be up to the waist and gave a cool touch to your styling with the boot wide.

Scarlett Johansson in Story of a Marriage. © Courtesy