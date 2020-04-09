Take a look at who is the world famous cured of the coronavirus

With the spread of the new coronavirus, and the status of the pandemic announced by the WHO (World Health Organization), unfortunately a lot of people from all over the country have contracted the virus from Covid-19, including the school, both in brazil and internationally.

But by using the correct treatment, and prevention, such as washing your hands thoroughly and, if possible, to stay in the house, and the improvement is guaranteed to be able to return, cautiously, to the routine has already changed because of the threat of the disease.

To be diagnosed with the disease, the singer Di Ferrero came to tell you out about testing positive for coronavirus on the last day of the 12th of march. After a few days have passed since its isolation, the former lead singer of NX, the Zero is, essentially, a live-in to Instagram to confirm that you are healed.

“On the 9th, I went to the hospital feeling ill. I was having a lot of shortness of breath, had a fever. I’ve been feeling a lot better. The day before yesterday, and I stopped taking my meds. It has been two days that I am out of medicine. I continue to me, after taking a lot of water, take vitamin C and take care of my challenge to her to stay up there at the top. My voice is better, and my lungs are less full, and I’m expectorando. According to my doctors, I am cured, and the virus. I’m not showing you to the exam, because the demand is too great. If I go to take the exam, I’m going to get the opportunity to anyone who wants to do it,” he said in the video

A famous actor in hollywood, and his wife, Rita Wilson, has tested positive for the Covid-19 during a trip to Australia, where he will begin the recording of a film which is still untitled, about Elvis Presley. On the 11th day of march, in fact, gave the word and, as promised, was followed by the upgrading of the fans by means of social networking.

This Sunday (the 22nd), and the artist told me that both of you feel much better two weeks after the diagnosis. They stayed there for five days in the hospital, and then released from quarantine at home in Australia.

“Hello, everyone. Two weeks after the first symptoms and we are feeling better,” he wrote in the Tom Hanks ‘ Twitter account. He also took advantage of the space in order to encourage social isolation. “Go on home, it works like this: You’re not infecting anyone else – it is not contaminated by any other person. Common sense, right? It will take a while, but if we take care of each other, we help where we can, and we give you some comfort, it must also pass through. We’re going to do something about it.”

Olga Kurylenko

The former Bond Girl, actress Olga Kurylenko, in 40 years, and he said that he was completely free of the coronavirus after a weeks of taking the treatment. By uploading a photo of the side of his son, Alexander, Max, Horatio, than four years ago, she celebrated Mother’s Day (in England) on the last Sunday (the 22nd), and he was able to give the boaa told the world.

“A review: For about a week, I have been very ill and was mostly in bed, fast asleep with a high fever and a sharp pain in his head. In the second week, the fever is gone, but there came a cough and mild, and I felt like I was really tired. At the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. The cough is almost gone, although there’s a cough in the morning, but after that it disappears completely during the day. I’m in as well! And now that I’m taking advantage of this time to think about a lot of things and spend my time with my son,” she wrote in the caption of your post.

Preta Gil

Preta Gil) is one of the celebrities who have contracted with the Covid-19. The singer has been publishing on the social network, a sort of journal, a virtual showing of your recovery. On Wednesday (may 25), she posted several clicks, getting a tan, after a series of tests at the hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, brazil.

On march 26, the press service of the singer has sent out a press release stating that Preta Gil is back or not.

“After the isolation of the 14 days, the singer Preta Gil, he took another battery of tests on the Syrian – Lebanese hospital, where he received the good news that you are cured of the Covid-19. The black does not transmit the virus to other people, and he was released to return to his home in Rio de Janeiro. On the evening of the 25th of march, the Black one has done blood tests, an electrocardiogram, and magnetic resonance imaging of the lung. The results presented by the team of Dr. David Uip, on your doctor, you indicated that your lungs do not have symptoms of pneumonia, and that you don’t need to make use of the medication. “I am very happy to be able to return to my home, and they were long days, I learned a lot, and it worries me, to the world, and the next, and I can tell you that I feel stronger and more confident than we are to deal with this virus, with a spirit of courage, unity, and positive thinking. It is very important that everyone be aware that it’s not a virus either. We are still at the very beginning of the epidemic in Brazil, and it is very important that we put together to try to reduce the infection in our country,” said Black.”

Marcelo Magno

One of the presenters of the round-robin, end-of-the-week in the National Journal, By the Great, 37-year-old tweeted on Friday night (the 27th), on her Instagram, with a message that has left fans, friends, co-workers, and family to be happy.

“After the fight, it’s a blessing. Thanks be to God, I am cured of the Covid-19. Thank you so much to everyone for your prayers, I have received all of the positive energy from you as long as I’ve been over and over again. But the fight is still on. We’re going to fight with all the strength of the coronavirus in line with the recommendations of the health authorities!”, she wrote to him.

Previously, the state of the Marcellus was considered to be severe. He had tested positive for the new coronavirus, while remaining inclusive to the hospital for a few days in the ICU (Intensive care Unit) of a hospital in a particular year.

Fernanda Paes Leme

In the midst of so many news stories about the coronavirus, it’s a good one just about to happen. Actress Fernanda Paes Leme, who was part of the disease, and received a medical discharge after 14 days, as long when you have felt the first symptoms at all.

In social media, she was not able to hold on for the joy of it. “Got up to dress, and the smile that’s off is because after the 14 days have passed since the first symptoms in isolation at home and is now asymptomatic, I am the medical. I will pass on the crown to anyone else. This is the best, I relieve a lot. The feeling of being a “risk” to the life of anyone is horrible,” he said.

However, she revealed that she will remain in quarantine, and, in short, is going to do tests to find out the consequences of the disease.

The appropriate fields to the Aircraft and his wife Isabele Temóteo

The statement said that the appropriate fields to the Aircraft and Isabele Temóteo they were free of the coronavirus came in the form of a social networking whore.

“It is with great joy that I come to tell you that, after 14 days of the onset of symptoms and isolation, and was now feeling more than anything else, we can embrace our children with joy, because they do not share most of the coronaviruses, nor is it for them and not for anyone else, and with the grace of the lord Jesus,” he began.

“But we will continue to care, because they don’t want to go through all of that, we moved on. For this reason, anyone who is able to stay at home, because it’s not just a bad cold, or a gripezinha, not to mention, that the recovery will be a very time-consuming. Ours was pretty mild, thank goodness, but I do have several acquaintances and friends that the virus came from, well, aggressive, a great friend of mine came out yesterday from the intensive care unit,” he said.

“We’re going to take care of and take care of our own. I can tell you that you run out of kisses, and hugs and kisses from our children, it was the worst thing in the midst of all of this. But you went all in… at This point, we need to have faith, think positive and believe that “All things are possible to him that believeth”, it finished.

Pink

Pink has surprised everyone this week by revealing that he was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. However, in the same text, she said it’s healed, and also announced a grant of$ 1 million to the fight against the pandemic. The amount will be reverted back to two institutions in the United States.

“A couple of weeks ago, me and my son, Jameson, 3 years old, there are some of the symptoms of the Covid-19. Luckily, our primary care physician has access to tests and I tested positive. My family had lived in seclusion in the house, and we continue as in the past few weeks, following the instructions of our physician. A few days ago, and redid the test, and, fortunately, tested negative. It is a failure, that our leaders are not making the tests more widely accessible. This condition is a serious one and a real one. People need to know that this disease affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we need to do this testing free of charge and widely accessible, to protect our children, their families, friends, and community. In support of the health care professionals who are on the front lines of this battle, I’m giving A$ 500 billion Emergency Fund for the Hospital of the Temple University, Philadelphia, pennsylvania, in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who has worked there for 18 years, in the center of the heart, and transplantation of the heart,” said Pink.