The 5-series on Amazon Prime Video for you to watch it in quarantine.

Still not nearly as popular as Netflix in Brazil, but with rich content, cross-platform streaming, it’s constantly growing. Movies, tv shows, documentaries, and cartoons are a part of the streaming platform in the Amazon, which costs only R$ 9.90 per month.

Here are five classes for you to attend during the quarantine

1 OF THE EXPANSE

Do you like science fiction? Be sure to try out for “The Expanse”. It is based on a series of literary of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, both writing under the pseudonym James S. A. Corey).

It’s an amazing series with a good plot that’s interesting. In the history of the universe is divided into the following three categories: Land, which is controlled by the United Nations, the planet Mars, which is independent of it; and the Cinturião, the combination of the outer planets.

The conflict between Mars and the Earth will disrupt this delicate balance, and the disappearance of a young woman stands on a plot of large-scale…

In the first four games, and has in the cast Steven Strait (The Covenant), Cas Anvar (The Fourth Jack), Dominique Tipper (The girl who had the gifts).

2 – AFTER

Hanna learned very early on to survive in a hostile wilderness, to take care of each other and fight to defend herself. His father, a mercenary, a widow, has fled to Eastern Europe, when Hannah was a child.

He was educated in the woods, far from civilization and technology, and for some reason they took it away.

The series is a thriller, it only has one season, and it brings in the cast of Mireille Enos (The Killing), Joel Kinnaman (the Squadron’s Suicide), Esme Creed-Miles.

3 – THIS IS US

In the “This is us”, to follow the moving story of four members of the family of Pearson all have one thing in common, that of being born in the same day.

Between Los Angeles and New York city, we are at the very heart of the life of Jack, Rebecca Rendall, Kate, and Kevin, and we live with them in their times of joy and sorrow in the years to come.

In this series of success, then you will be stuck in between all of the emotions that are possible.

The first of the next three seasons.

4 – CARNIVAL ROW

In the parallel universe, and the fantastic in both humans and mythical creatures live together, we are following the best Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), who is investigating a series of murders in which the government does not have anything to do….

He falls in love with the Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne), and a fairy boat, which ends up getting to know all of your secrets…”

The érie it only has one season, and it comes in the cast of Karla Crome, Indira Varma, Caroline Ford.

5 – MODERN LOVE

All it says in the title. The modern love describes all the forms of romantic relationships. This series is based on the chronicle of the same name, the New York Times.

In the cast are Anne Hathaway (les Miserables), Tina Fey (Girls are Mean), Dev Patel (the one Who wants to be a Millionaire) and Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street).

