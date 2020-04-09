The Eternal | Kumail Nanjiani says the postponement of the film

The Eternal the Marvel comics along with a number of other films from the studio have had their release dates delayed because of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). Recently, one of the stars of the film, Kumail Nanjianishared her opinion on Twitter about the postponement of the film.

“There are so many more important things going on in the world at the moment. But it’s the release date of the Eternals has changed to November 6, 2020 February 12, 2021. So, be sure to wash your hands, stay away from the crowds, in the distance, and we’ll see you in February.”

As for the footage The Eternal completed in February, there is still some visual effects that need to be completed. Fortunately, much of this work is being done remotely, as was shared in a recent statement by the Scanline VFX Studios.

The number of The Eternal it brings Richard Madden as the Ikaris, Angelina Jolie like Thena, Salma Hayek how to Ajak, Kit Harington as the Dark Knight, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Leah McHugh as a Sprite, Barry Kheogan as a Druig, and By Don Lee such as the epic of Gilgamesh.

The Eternals were created by the Jack Kirby and they have made their first appearance in The Eternals # 1 (July 1976), such as a race of super-humans, which is described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created life, sentient on this Earth. The original developers of this process, and of the holy spirit, devoted to the Eternal, to be the defenders of the Earth, which leads to the inevitability of war against their counterparts in others, it’s the Deviantes.

The Character Of The Northern Water Tribe she is the director, and the debut happens on November 06