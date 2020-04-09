The Fleabag on the Run: Review of the distinguished career of Phoebe Waller-Bridge – News-of-the-series

I want to be, that is not when I grow up.

The most well-known as a Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it seems to have come from nothing, as it is one of the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry. However, while this is true, then the actress/creator/writer/producer, has many other productions to his credit. The most recent Run, he arrives at the HBO’s the 13th of April, but the career of Waller-Bridge, has started more than 10 years ago. With their latest release, the AdoroCinema he decided to recall the career of this multi-talented artist from england.

In the beginning

Waller-Bridge, she began her career as an actress, performing in movies and tv shows the british as the award-winning The Iron Lady, alongside Meryl Streep and is also the first collaboration with Olivia Colman. The two will also meet again in the series Broadchurch, is a drama, the brit award-winning, also starring David Tennant.

It was the following year, 2016, which Waller-Bridge has created, written, produced, and starred in the first two series, and Crashing, and Fleabag. Available on Netflix, the first to accompany young people in england who have become security guards in an abandoned hospital, where they are living due to lack of income. Accompany six characters, Crashing it earned him a nomination at the BAFTA Awards for Innovative Flair.

Fleabag

It already Fleabaglaunched just a few months after Crashingreally cemented the career of Waller-Bridge. With only six episodes, the series follows the life of a Fleabag, a young man who lost his best friend, who is on the verge of losing his business, and you don’t have a good relationship with his family. Again, next to Olivia Colman, the first season of the show garnered six nominations at the Bafta, winning it for their own demonic powers, and a win at the British Screenwriters’ Awards, and two nominations at the Critics ‘ Choice Television Awards.

Between the first and the second season of the Fleabag, Waller-Bridge has ventured into other projects, such as the good-Bye to Christopher Robin, dramatic film with Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie, and Han Solo is A Story in the Star Wars universe. By 2018, it’s back to venture into television, releasing the Killing of Eve”, a series of suspenseful, dramatic, and starring Sandra Oh, and what’s wrong to Eat it. In this project, she is also a producer, screenwriter, and producer.

Also, a estrondante success with fans and critics alike, The Killing Of Eve he was nominated, and took top prizes at the Golden globes, a BAFTA, an Emmy and a SAG Award. The story of an assassin in series, and a detective is determined to find it, it is available on the Globoplay.

The height of the success (so far)

Even with all the success that has been collecting over the years, the highlight of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s database by 2019. With the release of the second season of the Fleabag it exploded from around the world, is quickly becoming a favourite for a lot of people, in addition to some of the best of the year list of the media from around the world – and our, for example. It was at the time of the award of the 2019/2020, that Phoebe has won all of the awards for which they could be, both for performance and in the categories of most of the techniques. As Fleabag, and she took home a Golden Globe award, a BAFTA, Critic”s Choice awards, the SAG and the Emmy.

The same no more Fleabagother projects by the Waller-Bridge continues to grow, as the Runthe new HBO series. Created by Vicky Jones’s production, with Phoebe, the series follows a man and a woman who used to date and his plan to disappear together. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever Run it will have the participation of the Waller-Bridge, such as the Flick.

The next project, in which the demonic powers have been involved, and will arrive to theaters in November of this year: 007 – No Time To Die. Perhaps the biggest project (certainly the most well-known) of the artist, the newest film in the James Bond film that has the screenplay, signed by her in the film in which agent 007 is not James Bond, Daniel Craig, but yes, Nomi, as experienced by Lashana Lynch.